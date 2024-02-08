Advertisement

Vishnu Vishal starrer Lal Salaam was slated to release on January 12, alongside Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan. However, with Lyca Productions' new post, makers hint that they are planning to postpone the release date. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film marks her directorial comeback after almost seven years.

A new promo of Lal Salaam

The new promo offers an insight into the character of Rajinikanth. The superstar has an extended cameo in the film where he plays Moideen Bhai. In the promo video, he can be seen in a fierce avatar bashing what appears to be goons. The clip also features the track Jalaali Jalaal, sung and composed by AR Rahman. "Make way for MOIDEEN BHAI Witness Thalaivar's charisma on the Big Screen soon!" read the caption.

New release date of Lal Salaam

Later, Aishwarya Rajinikanth took to her Instagram handle and announced the new release date of the film which is February 9. The sports drama will be clashing with Ravi Teja's Eagle, which is touted to be one of the highest-anticipated films of the year. She shared a new poster of the film, featuring a huge chariot, and simply captioned it as "9-2-2024 #lalsalaam".

Advertisement

Apart from Vishnu Vishal, the sports drama also stars Vikranth in the lead role. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah will star in the supporting roles.

More about Eagle

Written and directed by cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni, the Telugu film Eagle also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhoo. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla, under People Media Factory.