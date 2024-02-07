Advertisement

Arjun Sarja recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his elder daughter Aishwarya. The actor took to his social media handle to share the photos from the meeting and express his gratitude. PM Mod, who is in Tamil Nadu on a 3-day visit, inaugurated Khelo India at Nehru Sports Arena on Friday, January 19.

When Arjun Sarja met PM Modi

Arjun Sarja is among the few celebs who met PM Modi in Chennai on Saturday, January 20. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post announcing offering a glimpse of their meeting and seemingly presented the PM with a photo frame. In the frames, Arjun and his daughter Aishwarya can be seen in white ensembles, while PM Modi is also donning a white kurta with a beige jacket. In the caption, he wrote, "With the most Wise and Powerful man in the world @narendramodi ji #JAIHIND".

This meeting has come days ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

What's next for Arjun Sarja

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt. This year, the actor will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi. The action-thriller drama is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Ajith Kumar in the lead. Trisha, Regina Cassandra and Arav star in a supporting role. The makers are currently busy shooting the film abroad. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography will be handled by Nirav Shah and editing by N. B. Srikanth. The makers are yet to announce the release date.