Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The Malayalam language survival thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, caught the attention of cinemagoers through strong word of mouth resulting in great box office performance. The film is working so well in the Tamil regions that it's now very close to zooming past Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam’s lifetime collection.

Manjummel Boys vs Lal Salaam

Manjummel Boys has already made over 5 crores in Tamilnadu, with yesterday being the best day so far for the movie with over 1 crore in revenue. March 1 saw the widespread release of the movie throughout the state. Manjummel Boys is expected to have a good weekend with a good number of scheduled showings. This survival thriller is further aided by the absence of any popular Tamil films releasing at the moment.

Manjummel Boys will eventually make more than 15 crores in revenue in the state; in the long run, 20 crores is also possible. Should this occur, it will eclipse the current 20 crores collection of Kollywood's Lal Salaam. It comes as a shock that a movie with a prolonged cameo by Rajinikanth will be outperformed by a Malayalam film on its home ground.

What do we know about Manjummel Boys?

The film stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The film is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back. It was produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films.