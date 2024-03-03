English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Malayalam Film Manjummel Boys Set To Break Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam Record In Its Home Ground?

Manjummel Boys has already made over 5 crores in Tamilnadu, with yesterday being the best day so far for the movie with over 1 crore in revenue.

Manjummel Boys vs Lal Salaam
Manjummel Boys vs Lal Salaam | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The Malayalam language survival thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, caught the attention of cinemagoers through strong word of mouth resulting in great box office performance. The film is working so well in the Tamil regions that it's now very close to zooming past Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam’s lifetime collection. 

Manjummel Boys vs Lal Salaam

Manjummel Boys has already made over 5 crores in Tamilnadu, with yesterday being the best day so far for the movie with over 1 crore in revenue. March 1 saw the widespread release of the movie throughout the state. Manjummel Boys is expected to have a good weekend with a good number of scheduled showings. This survival thriller is further aided by the absence of any popular Tamil films releasing at the moment.

 

Manjummel Boys will eventually make more than 15 crores in revenue in the state; in the long run, 20 crores is also possible. Should this occur, it will eclipse the current 20 crores collection of Kollywood's Lal Salaam. It comes as a shock that a movie with a prolonged cameo by Rajinikanth will be outperformed by a Malayalam film on its home ground. 

What do we know about Manjummel Boys?

The film stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The film is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back. It was produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun's Wife Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump At Anant Ambani's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Hailey Bieber's Sister Engages In Rowdy Bar Fight, Gets Arrested

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Pietersen & Ian Bell, to be a part of World C'ship of Legends

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. The Wire Star Wendell Pierce To Star In James Gunn's Superman

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo