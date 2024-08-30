sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:58 IST, August 30th 2024

#MeToo Grips Kollywood: Tamil Actress Kutty Padmini Says She Was Sexually Abused At The Age Of 10

Padmini, who had started her acting career as a three-month-old baby, alleged that when she was only 10 years old, she faced sexual abuse.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kutty Padmini started her acting career as a three-month-old baby
Kutty Padmini started her acting career as a three-month-old baby | Image: Instagram
  • 3 min read
