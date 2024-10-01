Published 16:03 IST, October 1st 2024

Pathu Thala Actor Silambarasan TR To Tie The Knot With Nidhhi Agerwal Amid Rumours Of Secret Affair?

Reports of Silambarasan TR being in a secret relationship with his Eeswaran co-star Nidhhi Agerwal have resurfaced, this time with the possibility of marriage.