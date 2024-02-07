English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:18 IST

PM Modi Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands At Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In A Viral Video

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. At the event, PM Modi was seen greeting Rajinikanth with folded hands.

Republic Entertainment Desk
PM Modi greets Rajinikanth
PM Modi greets Rajinikanth | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Rajinikanth and his wife Latha attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony yesterday, January 22. Soon after Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony concluded, a viral video surfaced online featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth. In the video, PM Modi was seen greeting Rajinikanth with folded at the venue with a bright smile on his face.

PM Modi's warm gesture towards Rajinikanth wins hearts

Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others were in attendance at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Rajinikanth also arrived in Ayodhya a day before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to witness the unveiling of Ram Lalla idol with his wife Latha. Amid the joyous occasion, a video went viral on social media wherein PM Modi and Rajinikanth were seen greeting each other with folded hands after the conclusion of the vedic rituals at Ram Mandir. PM Modi was also seen asking Rajinikanth about his well-being after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

At the ceremony, Rajinikanth was seated with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In another viral video, Sachin Tendulkar was seen clicking a photo of Rajinikanth with his wife Latha at Ram Mandir

Rajinikanth shares his experience after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Rajinikanth called himself fortunate after witnessing the auspicious event at Ram Mandir. After the culmination of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Rajinikanth told ANI, "It was a historic event and I am very fortunate." He further added, "Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year." The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya on Monday with several A-listers from all walks of life in attendance. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:18 IST

