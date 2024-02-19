Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:59 IST
Rajinikanth Attends Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Wedding, Blesses Newly Married Couple
Rajinikanth, along with other celebs, attended Vijayakumar's granddaughter Diya's wedding to Dillan in Chennai.
Vijayakumar's granddaughter Diya got married to Dillain on February 19 in Chennai. The ceremony was attended by the veteran star's one of the best friends, Rajinikanth, who have been friends for decades. Several images and videos are going viral on the Internet offering glimpses of superstars blessing the newlyweds.
Rajinkanth attends Divya-Dillan Mistry's wedding
In one of the viral videos on X, Rajinikanth can be seen getting a warm welcome from Vijayakumar himself. They can be seen chatting as they enter the grand venue, followed by a photo of Rajinikanth posing with the newlyweds and the family of Vijayakumar. For the occasion, the Lal Salaam star wore a traditional ensemble - a white mundu.
Weeks before the wedding on February 6, Vijayakumar along with his daughters went to Rajinikanth to personally invite him to Diya and Dillan's wedding at the superstar's house.
About Diya and Dillan Mistry's wedding
The couple had a wedding a traditional Tamilian wedding on February 19 at one of the plush hotels in Chennai. For the ceremony, Diya wore a golden-red kanjiwaram saree and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. Groom, on the other hand, is seen in a mundu.
For the unversed, Diya is Anitha Vijayakumar's daughter. Vijaykumar's four daughters and son, Arun Vijay, with their respective families, attended the wedding.
Diya and Dillan Mistry's pre-wedding diaries
The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies began with Pandhakal and Sumangali Pooja, followed by mehendi, haldi and grand sangeet. Check out the photos and videos below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijayakumar began as a child actor in the film Sri Valli in 1961. In 1973, Vijayakumar got his first break in Ponnukku Thanga Manasu, directed by Devaraj-Mohan. Since then he has starred in many hit films including Kizhakku Cheemayile, Bharathiraaja, Agni Natchathiram and Kizhakku Cheemayile.
