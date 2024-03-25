Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:16 IST
Rajinikanth Celebrates Holi With Daughter Aishwarya, Grandchildren In A Viral Photo
Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her family which also featured superstar Rajinikanth.
Rajinikanth | Image:Rajinikanth/Instagram
The whole of India is celebrating the festival of colours and so is superstar Rajinikanth. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a photo on her social media handle sharing a glimpse of their Holi celebrations.
