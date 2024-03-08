×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Rajinikanth Provided Us With Financial Aid, Saved My Wife's Life: Lal Salaam Actor J Livingston

J Livingston revealed in an interview that his wife once suffered a heart attack and Rajinikanth was the one who came forward to provide him financial help.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth and Livingston
Rajinikanth and Livingston | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
J Livingston is a well-known actor and screenwriter who has appeared in over 150 films. He also worked alongside superstars Rajinikanth and Vijayakanth. J Livingston recently attended a media event where he expressed his feelings about Rajinikanth and videos of the same has been going viral on social media. For the unversed, Rajinikanth is well-known for his philanthropic activities both within and outside of the film industry. J Livingston is one of those who received his assistance.

Rajinikanth and Livingston | Image: X

 

J Livingston lauds Rajinikanth for helping him during his challenging times

J Livingston revealed in an interview that his wife once suffered a heart attack. He did not have any money left after admitting her to the hospital for her treatment. At the time, he was working with Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam. J Livingston told the assistant directors about this incident one day on the set. Rajinikanth eventually learned about this and called Livingston to offer him Rs 15 lakh for his wife's treatment.

When J Livingston hesitated to accept the money, Rajinikanth responded, "I am your brother, and I can buy it for you." J Livingston stated in the interview that his wife is alive as a result of his help. Livingston went on to say that when he went to Rajinikanth's office to collect money, the staff told him that he helps many people like him.

About Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed the Tamil-language sports action drama Lal Salaam, which was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth made an extended cameo appearance in the film, alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as the main protagonists, with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in the ensemble supporting cast. AR Rahman composed the movie's music.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

