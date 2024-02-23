English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Rajinikanth's Daughter-In-Law In Jailer Mirnaa Confirms Sequel To Nelson Dilipkumar Directorial

Rajinikanth made a massive comeback with Jailer last year. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel to the film and the news was confirmed by Mirnaa Menon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Mirnaa Menon
A file photo of Mirnaa Menon | Image:X
Rajinikanth made a massive comeback with Jailer last year and the film shattered several box office records in theatres. The Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, a report has surfaced online claiming that Rajinikanth and Nelson are all set to reunite for the sequel to Jailer.

Is Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth on the cards?

Jailer starring Rajinikanth ran successfully in theatres and it also featured Mirnaa Menon. The film by Nelson Dilipkumar was bankrolled by Sun Pictures and they will be producing the second part of the film as well. Amid the buzz surrounding the sequel of Jailer, actress Mirnaa Menon, who played Rajinikanth aka Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's daughter-in-law in the film, confirmed the news about Jailer 2 in a recent interview.

A file photo of Mirnaa Menon | Image: X

 

As per Indiaglitz, Mirnaa Menon said, "I spoke with Nelson sir about Jailer Part-2 and he told that the script work is going on. I was very happy and excited. I don't know if I'm part of the movie. Because if he wants to extend the character, then I will be a part of it. It's completely director's freedom." Mirnaa Menon also said that Rajinikanth is expected to begin working on the film after completing the shoot of Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 confirmed?

Superstar Rajinikanth, who saw huge success with Jailer after a flop with Annatthe or Peddanna (in Telugu), made a strong comeback at the box office, with the film grossing over Rs. 600 crore.

A file photo of Mirnaa Menon | Image: X

 

Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar's cameos boosted the film's success across languages, resulting in massive collections in multiple centers, including Telugu States, and making it the highest grossing South Indian film of 2023.

However, the film's director, Nelson Dilipkumar, had previously announced that he would reunite with Rajinikanth, who played Muthuvel Panidan in the film. Since the director's statement, there has been speculation about a possible sequel to Jailer.

Mirna Menon, who played Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in the film, reportedly hinted in a recent interview that she had spoken with Nelson about the second part, Jailer, to which he apparently responded, "Script work is going on".

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

