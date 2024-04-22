Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 18:16 IST
Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 Titled Coolie, Teaser Of Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Out
The teaser of Rajinikanth's next, Coolie, was released on April 22. It showed the Tamil Superstar in an action-packed avatar as he beat smugglers to pulp.
Rajinikanth's upcoming action movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Coolie. The makers, Sun Pictures, also released an over 3-minute-long clip introducing the Superstar's character in the movie. The teaser video has set the tone for Coolie, promising it will be full of action and will present Rajinikanth in his vintage avatar.
The shoot of Coolie will commence soon, according to the team.
