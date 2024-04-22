Advertisement

Rajinikanth's upcoming action movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Coolie. The makers, Sun Pictures, also released an over 3-minute-long clip introducing the Superstar's character in the movie. The teaser video has set the tone for Coolie, promising it will be full of action and will present Rajinikanth in his vintage avatar.

The shoot of Coolie will commence soon, according to the team.