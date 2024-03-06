Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl, Share First Photos Of Leela Devi Myneni
Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy in June 2023. The couple announced the news of the arrival of their baby on March 6.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshita Reddy in June 2023. The couple announced the news of the arrival of their baby on March 6.
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.