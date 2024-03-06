SK23: Sivakarthikeyan's Acting Coach Rajesh Reveals AR Murugadoss Film's Plot

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently featured in Ayalaan, is currently gearing up for his action-packed role in Amaran. Apart from that, Sivakarthikeyan will also collaborate with director AR Murugadoss for his upcoming film tentatively titled SK 23. While not much is known about SK23, Sivakarthikeyan's acting coach, Rajesh Balachandiran, has revealed a few details about the movie.

SK23 team | Image: X

SK23 will be different from Amaran - Sivakarthikeyan’s acting coach

Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, Sivakarthikeyan's acting coach Rajesh Balachandiran revealed some major details about SK23. For the unversed, Rajesh has worked on the blockbuster film Chittha and is also training Sivakarthikeyan for SK23.

SK23 team | Image: X

Rajesh said, "As an acting coach, we can only train talented actors and all we can do is help them with the nuances in the performance that are needed for the script. I cannot reveal much about SK 23. All I can say is, there are no big changes but only nuances, which we are training. He will come fresh with his performance and there is a special thing in the script which I cannot reveal. We have just started with the shoot."

Meanwhile, Rajesh praised the teaser of Amaran and said, "We had seen the teaser of Amaran from the shooting spot and he looked very good in the role. But SK 23 will be very different from Amaran."

Amaran poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23?

AR Murugadoss is directing SK23 and it will mark his first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film. Sivakarthikeyan had previously stated that the film will give him more opportunities to perform. Shooting for the film began back in February.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently gearing up for his next film, Amaran. The action drama is a biopic of the late Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his actions with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion.