Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Suriya's Father Sivakumar Throws Fan's Gift On The Floor At An Event, Faces Massive Backlash

During a recent event, Suriya's Father Sivakumar was captured throwing a fan's gift on the floor and is now facing massive backlash on the internet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakumar
Sivakumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned actor Sivakumar, father of actors Suriya and Karthi, came under scrutiny for his conduct during a book launch event in Chennai. A video captured by ABP Nadu circulated online, unveiling an incident that occurred offstage.

What is the incident that is drawing flak against Sivakumar?

In the footage, Sivakumar arrogantly reacts to a fan's attempt to present him with a gift—a shawl. Despite the fan's friendly approach, Sivakumar snatches the shawl and tosses it aside before departing with his entourage. Despite attempts to return the shawl, he refuses it and leaves the scene.

How did the internet react to Sivakumar’s recent behaviour?

Fans expressed disappointment, labelling the behaviour as 'unacceptable.' One netizen tweeted directly to Suriya, expressing concern over the incident's impact on the family's reputation. He wrote, “@Suriya_offl His actions directly anger others towards you, resulting in a loss of respect for your family. #Sivakumar #Suriya Don’t extend invitations to individuals of this nature for public functions. Just ignore them and withhold respect. #Tamilcinema #Ajithkumar𓃵 #Vijay. (sic)”

Advertisement

This is not the first time Sivakumar has behaved like this

This isn't the first time Sivakumar has attracted attention for his actions. In a similar incident in 2018, he made headlines for knocking a fan's phone out of their hand during a selfie attempt. His subsequent apology acknowledged the public's disapproval where he mentioned the invasion of privacy due to the lack of consent for the photo.

Advertisement

 

 

What do we know about Sivakumar?

Sivakumar, a veteran of the industry since the 1960s, has appeared in over 190 films and has diverse roles in his name. Although he reduced his acting commitments in the early 2000s, he remains a prominent figure in the industry, frequently invited to various events.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

an hour ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

7 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

7 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yami Gautam Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Moments From Crew With Kareena Kapoor In Tow

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Ancient History-inspired Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  5. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket with a BANG

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo