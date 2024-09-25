Published 13:01 IST, September 25th 2024
Tamil Nadu Theatre Body Writes To Govt To Mandate 8-Week OTT Release Window For 'Big Star' Movies
Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association urged the State government to enforce an 8-week gap for big stars' films between theatrical releases and OTT streaming.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association demands changes in ticket prices, morning shows and OTT release | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:01 IST, September 25th 2024