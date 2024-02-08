English
Thalapathy Vijay debuts clean shaven look for GOAT, fans have an overwhelming reaction | WATCH VIDEO

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Leo. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next - GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, GOAT. The posters for the film has already revealed that the actor will be essaying a double role in GOAT. However, it was only recently that the actor debuted his clean-shaven look, live amongst his fans. Thalapathy Vijay's new look, was rather well received with the crowds going into a frenzy.

Thalapathy Vijay debuts his new look amid fans


Off late, there has been a video doing the rounds of the internet which shows Thalapathy Vijay emerging in front of his fans, debuting his clean-shaven look. The look comes in lieu of the younger character he will be essaying in GOAT. While the exact context of the character is not known yet, the posters released thus far evidently show an older Vijay - with a beard, fist bumping a younger Vijay - signified by the lack of a beard. 

The video is question show fans going into a tizzy seeing Thalapathy Vijay clean shaven. It must be noted that the actor has popularly always maintained, either a beard or a stubble which makes this clean-shaven look a refreshing change for both him as well as his fans. The video shows an evidently humbled Vijay folding his hands in appreciation for the overwhelming fan reaction.

Is GOAT set for a June release?


The first look for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, previously titled Thalapathy 68, was revealed on December 31. Soon after, there have been reports of the Venkat Prabhu directed film releasing on June 13. An official confirmation on the same however, has not been shared by the makers.

The film also notably stars Srinidhi and SJ Suryah among others in pivotal role.

