Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Thalapathy Vijay Shoots For Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time, Video From Sets Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest of All Time. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest of All Time. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu. In GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will be playing a dual role, which has garnered the attention of his fans across the globe. While Thalapathy Vijay is shooting for The Greatest of All Time, a video of him from the sets has gone viral on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of GOAT | Image: X

 

Thalapathy Vijay spotted on the sets of The Greatest of All Time

Venkat Prabhu reportedly intends to wrap up the production of The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) by the end of April. One of the film's schedules has currently concluded in Puducherry. It is said that they are currently filming a condensed version of the movie featuring Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai. They will relocate to Sri Lanka to finish filming the remaining scenes for The Greatest of All Time after this schedule is completed.

Amid this, a video of Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of GOAT has gone viral on social media. In the video, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen waving at his fans from the balcony of a house. Meanwhile, his fans gathered outside the sets of GOAT to catch a glimpse of the actor. Soon after fans saw Thalapathy Vijay, they began to scream out of joy and gave him a warm welcome. Thalapathy Vijay was happy to meet his fans and departed after greeting them.

Is Leo 2 in the works?

Thalapathy Vijay had earlier announced the formation of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, his political party. Due to his other obligations, Vijay also declared that he would be giving up acting after Thalapathy 69. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave an update on Leo 2 in a recent interview during the Chennai Comic Con. Regarding the likelihood of Leo 2, which would star Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj stated, "Leo 2 is possible if time and situations falls on place with Thalapathy Vijay's nod. His ambition is different now, congratulations on his new journey." 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

