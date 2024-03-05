Advertisement

The Greatest of All Time is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. GOAT will mark the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu. In GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will play a double role and the film is now inching towards its final stages. Not much about the film has been revealed, but director Venkat Prabhu recently dropped a major update on The Greatest of All Time.

GOAT poster | Image: X

Venkat Prabhu shares details about GOAT

Venkat Prabhu, who recently attended the pre-release event for the upcoming film J Baby, discussed his first on-screen collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Venkat Prabhu, who spoke to the audience, confirmed that the GOAT shoot is nearing completion. Interestingly, the director also denied reports that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is an adaptation of Will Smith's 2019 film Gemini Man. He confirmed that The Greatest Of All Time addresses a new topic.

GOAT poster | Image: IMDb

Gemini Man poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time?

According to Venkat Prabhu, filming for The GOAT is nearing completion. The team has finished filming the majority of the film, with the exception of a few scenes that will be included in the upcoming foreign schedule and the climax. However, director VP and his team have already begun CG work on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The filmmaker, who spoke with the media at the J Baby pre-release event, confirmed that CG work is underway in Chennai and Los Angeles.

Interestingly, five companies are responsible for the film's CG and VFX work, which will star Vijay as a 19-year-old. Meanwhile, the team is actively working on the film's songs. If all goes as planned, the highly anticipated first single from The Greatest Of All Time, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be released in May 2024.

