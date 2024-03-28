Advertisement

After Vijay announced his political entry and launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, there have been a lot of speculation surrounding his upcoming, untitled film Thalapathy 69. While the project is officially unannounced, it will be the Leo actor's last movie before he forays into politics. Amid rumours over who will come on board to direct the film, Vetrimaaran was the hot favourite for the coveted role. However, the filmmaker recently issued a clarification on the same.

Vetrimaaran denies being a part of Thalapathy 69

The Vada Chennai director was asked about working with Vijay in Thalapathy 69 at a recent press event. Vetrimaaran replied that he had read the report and expected that Vijay would also read it, clearing that it was just a mere rumour. So far, the filmmaker has denied signing a film deal with Vijay, but he expressed his wish to work with him soon. However, now fans must wait for Vijay to choose the director for Thalapathy 69, and make an official announcement about the film.

Vijay announces his retirement from films

Thalapathy Vijay in a statement issued as he announced his political entry announced his retirement from films after completing his current work commitments. He made it clear that even though he will not compete in the 2024 general elections nor lend support to any political party, he will be contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

He also confirmed quitting films leaving fans guessing about his last venture, the yet untitled Thalapathy 69. Vijay is officially attached to one project for now, Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time, which will release on Pongal 2025. It will see the actor in double actors.

