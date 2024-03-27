×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Vignesh Shivan Reunites With Wife Nayanthara, Sons Uyir-Ulagam After 20 Days - Photos Go Viral

Vignesh Shivan was in Singapore and Malaysia for the shoot of his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthra family reunion
Nayanthra family reunion | Image:Nayanthara/Instagram
Nayanthara who met with her husband after 20 days due to his shoot schedule, shared an adorable family reunion post on her Instagram handle. The photos featured Vignesh finally meeting with his twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. The post is now going viral on social media.

Nayanthara shares photos from a family reunion

On March 27, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of photos. In the photos, Nayanthara along with her twins can be seen hugging Vignesh Shivan. She captioned the post, "Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!"

She concluded the post with a special message for her husband Vignesh by saying, "I Love you my everything."

Where was Vignesh Shivan?

Vignesh Shivan, a popular Tamil director, was in Singapore and Malaysia shooting for his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation.

Just a day ago, Vignesh too had taken to his Instagram handle to share a post with his boys and wife Nayanthara. He captioned it, "Getting back home to my Uyirs & Ulagams after an unforgettable shooting experience in Singapore & Malaysia!"

He added, "Can’t wait to embrace and take in all the love that’s been waiting at home for weeks together."

What do we know about Love Insurance Corporation?

The film directed by Vignesh Shivan is touted to be a romantic comedy film. The film is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Vignesh himself under the banners of Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, respectively. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Seeman among others. 
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

