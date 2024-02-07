Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Watch: Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Throng To GOAT Set Post His Political Party Launch, Actor Takes Video

Thalapathy Vijay who is currently busy shooting for his film GOAT recently announced his political party -- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:Sridhar Pillai/X
Thalapathy Vijay has been in the news ever since he officially launched his political party TVK on February 2. The actor, who is said to be retiring from acting soon, is currently shooting for his film GOAT. Soon after the actor launched his party, his fans thronged to GOAT set. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

Vijay's Fans Throng To GOAT Set

A video is going viral on social media which shows hundreds of fans gathering on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film GOAT. In the video, Vijay can be seen filming it, giving a glimpse of his fans and also his look from the Venkat Prabhu directorial, where he will be seen playing a double role.

GOAT - The Greatest Of All Time, is going to be one of the last films of Thalapathy Vijay. Another film that he will be doing is Thalapathy 69, the details of which are yet to be revealed. These two films will likely be the last two projects of actor Vijay. Post that, he will reportedly be committed to public service and will also take part in the 2026 elections.

Vijay Thanks Fans For Their Wish

On Sunday, Thalapathy Vijay shared another heartfelt note thanking his fans, friends, family, and media person for their immense support and love for his decision to enter politics. In the note, Vijay wrote, "Greetings to all, I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, last but not the least, my huge pillar of support En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal' for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu. With love, Vijay."

Published February 4th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

