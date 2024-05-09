Advertisement

Rajinikanth is one of the most popular actors born out of the Indian film industry. The actor has become a household name not just in India but also within the Indian diaspora settled abroad. At a public event in 1992, the superstar opened up about his journey in showbiz and the hurdles he faced before joining the industry. Rajinikanth made his debut in 1975 in the Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal when he was 25 years old.

When Rajinikanth spoke about committing suicide

In 1992, Rajinikanth addressed a gathering of his fans at a musical evening hosted by his wife Latha Rajinikanth in Singapore. The actor spoke about his formative years in the industry and the experiences that shaped his life in the speech that went viral instantly. The megastar recalled taking up odd jobs like carpenter, coolie and bus conductor before starting in the film industry.

A file photo of Rajinikanth | Image: IMDb

He shared, “ I did all that because I was born into a poor family. I knew poverty not by seeing or hearing about it but by experiencing it. I had an immense drive to become rich. I have never feared anything in my life even when I was young. But once I was very scared and I decided to commit suicide.” Rajinikanth remembered seeing people worship a ‘Godman’ which made him change his decision. He recollected, “ That’s when I saw a painting of a godman and people were doing puja. Seeing him, I decided to push the decision to another day.”

Advertisement

Rajinikanth recollects seeing the Godman in his dream changed his course of life

In the same appearance, Rajinikanth recalled seeing the Godman in his dream later that night. He shared, “That night I had a dream where the saint appeared with a white beard and he was sitting on the other side of a river. He asked me to come to him and I didn’t swim but ran to him. The next day, when I asked around who was that godman, I was told it was Sri Raghavendra.” The Thalaivar shared that he started prying and fasting after the incident.

Advertisement

A file photo of Rajinikanth | Image: IMDb

The actor recalled, “Then I became a conductor, then joined film institute, was then identified by Balachander sir, and became a star.” He also looked back at the time when has went to Mantralaayam and was astonished to see the same river he saw in his dream. The actor concluded by saying, “So, he and the people of Tamil Nadu had made me a star, and that’s how a conductor is standing before you in a suit.” Rajinikanth will be seen next in Coolie.