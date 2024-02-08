Advertisement

Childhood photos of actors go viral in no time. Speaking of which, a childhood photo of a Tamil actor is grabbing the attention of netizens. Can you identify the actor?

This childhood photo of a Tamil actor is part of Pawan Kalyan's OG

A photo is going viral on Instagram in which a teenage boy is happily posing for the camera, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts. He looks quite bulky compared to today's chiselled abs of the actor. While in the comment section, the fans are busy guessing the name of the actor, we are with a hint: His debut film Perumaan.

Yes, you guessed it right, he is none other than Arjun Das. The actor is considered one of the most talented actors in the film industry.

What more do we know about Arjun Das?

The actor made his debut with the 2012 film Perumaan, but rose to fame with the 2019 film Kaithi where he played the antagonist Anbu. His noteworthy performance earned him many accolades from the critics and audience. He also comes under director Lokesh Kanagaraj's go-to cast as he collaborated with him in Master after Kaithi and had a brief cameo in Vikram, appearing in the post-credit scene. Apart from his acting skills, the actor garnered major attention for his bass voice.

(A file photo of Arjun Das | Image: ArjunDas/Instagram)

In a recent interview with the Indiaglitz, he reflected on his voice being a standout and shared, “People liking me for my voice more than anything makes me believe that I have to do something to make them talk about my acting.”

(A file photo of Arjun Das | Image: ArjunDas/Instagram)

What's next for Arjun Das?

The actor is busy with the filming of his next film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. The actor is touted to play a pivotal role in the film. Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, the film is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.