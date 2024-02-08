English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Anjum Fakih quits Kundali Bhagya after six years, reveals reason behind her 'sudden' decision

Anjum Fakih revealed that she hasn't quit the show for any other project. She shared that she was in constant touch with the makers about her growth.

Anjum Fakih
Anjum Fakih in Kundali Bhagya | Image:Anjum Fakih file photo
Anjum Fakih, best known for her role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya has quit the show after six years. Recently, she opened up about the reason behind quitting the show. She also talked about how special place the show holds in her life.

Anjum Fakih reveals why she left Kundali Bhagya

Anjum Fakih said that Kundali Bhagya and her role of Shrishti have shaped her into "what she is today." She shared, "It has been an incredible chapter of my life, forging lasting friendships and imparting valuable lessons. The memories we created as a family are precious and extremely close to my heart. Playing Shrishti was a transformative experience, and I feel immensely proud when addressed as Shrishti rather than Anjum."

A file photo of Anjum Fakih | Image: Anjum Fakih/Instagram 

"'Kundali Bhagya' not only facilitated significant growth as an artiste but also connected me with an incredible fan base that supported me throughout. It served as a foundational experience, shaping me as an actor and providing opportunities for which I am forever grateful," she added.

Kundali Bhagya has become a touchstone: Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih revealed that she hasn't quit the show for any other project. She shared that she was in constant touch with the makers about my longing to grow as an artiste. She said, “This project has become a touchstone, a milestone, and I'll carry its lessons and experiences into the next chapters of my career. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Ekta Kapoor for providing me with this wonderful opportunity. Her vision, support, and belief in me as an actor have been instrumental in my growth. I'm truly thankful for the chance to contribute to the success of my beloved show Kundali Bhagya.” She added, "I didn't leave Kundali Bhagya for any other project. Even before the show took a generational leap, I was in constant touch with the makers about my longing to grow as an artiste. The decision to move on wasn't easy, but it arose from a deep desire for growth and exploring new horizons in my career."

A file photo of Anjum Fakih | Image: Anjum Fakih/Instagram 

"I had the opportunity to immerse myself in a fantastic role, surrounded by a talented and dedicated team. However, as an artist, I feel a natural inclination to evolve and take on diverse roles. I believe it's important to continuously challenge oneself, and that's what drove this decision," she concluded.

 

(with inputs from IANS ) 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

