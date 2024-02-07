Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Ankita Lokhande Grieves The Death Of Her Pet Dog Scotch, Gifted By Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande's furry friend Scotch, who was gifted to her by Sushant Singh Rajput, died. Ankita and Vicky performed the last rites today, Monday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande with Sushant Singh Rajput. | Image:Ankita Lokhande/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ankita Lokhande has shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle informing her followers of the passing of her pet dog Scotch. The pet dog was gifted to the actress by her then-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, since they parted ways, Scotch has been living with the actress.

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch dies

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a photo of her furry friend sitting on a sofa and paid a tribute. In her note, she wrote, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much (heart broken emoticon) Rest in peace scotch."

Ankita's husband Vicky Jain has also paid his last respects to Scotch by sharing a photo of Ankita's mom performing the last rites of Scotch. He captioned the image as "Will miss you scotch".

When Ankita Lokhande shared a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Scotch's fun time

It was a year after SSR's death (June 2020) when Ankita shared a throwback video of the MS Dhoni actor playing with Scotch. She dropped the video to wish the actor on his birth anniversary and penned a heartfelt note remembering and celebrating Sushant. She wrote, "I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy, intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable. Scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more."

Ankita and Sushant dated each other for 7 years, before parting ways in 2016. Now, Ankita is married to Vicky Jain, a businessman and the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

