Kunwar Amar, who currently stars in Star Plus show Anupamaa, recently talked about the nepotism and networking prevalent in the television industry. The actor concurred that to secure the ideal opportunity, networking and references within the entertainment industry are important. However, he also argued that all of that is not nearly enough. connections

Kunwar Amar on making connections in the entertainment industry

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Amar said that while having connections within the industry helps, to succeed and win over the audience's hearts, one must still possess talent as no reference can assist with that. The actor stated, “We work in an industry where being at the right place at the right time matters and it can change a lot for you, and yes if you have the right contacts you will be the first one to receive that information so yes it's true.”

Kunwar Amar speaks up about nepotism

He also added how nepotism is prevalent no matter how much anyone denies it. Amar said, “Nepotism is something that has been a hot topic in our industry and now even the people who have been pointed fingers at, don’t deny it. Yes, nepotism does indeed take a lot of opportunities away from you. But I think it’s not only about our industry, it's everywhere and they don’t feel wrong about it as it means passing it on to the next generation.”

On the work front, Kunwar Amar recently made his comeback on television after 3 years of acting break. He stars as Tapish in the Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa. It revolves around the life of a woman who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family, feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials, and then decides to live on her own terms.

