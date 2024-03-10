×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Arjun Bijlani Shares First Post From Hospital After Undergoing Appendicitis Surgery

Arjun Bijlani shared his health update after undergoing Appendicitis surgery with a photo from the hospital with his wife, Neha Swami and the doctors.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Bijlani's post from hospital
Arjun Bijlani's post from hospital | Image:Instagram
Arjun Bijlani was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. The actor underwent an emergency appendicitis surgery on the same day. Now, he has been discharged from the hospital as the actor announced on his Instagram handle on Sunday. 

Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude to doctors and fans 

Arjun shared his health update on his social media handle with a photo from the hospital with his wife, Neha Swami and the doctors who performed surgery on him. He expressed his gratitude for all of their kind words and support. Arjun also thanked his followers for their well-wishes for a quick recovery. 

 

He disclosed that he is in good health and excited to begin filming Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti. Arjun has been instructed next two weeks of bed rest. 

Arjun Bijlani was hospitalised after complaints of stomach pain

Arjun had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He wrote: “Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai.”

His wife Neha shared on social media, "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

Published March 10th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

