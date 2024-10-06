Published 22:20 IST, October 6th 2024
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh Declares Suraj Chavan As Winner, Abhijeet Sawant Is Runner-Up
Bigg Boss Marathi 5 concluded with Suraj Chavan being declared as the winner and followed by Abhijeet Sawant as runner up and Nikki Tamboli as third.
Suraj Chavan declared winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 | Image: Instagram
