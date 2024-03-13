×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

NOT ENGAGED: Rumours Of TMKOC Co-stars Munmum Dutta, Raj Anadkat Exchanging Rings UNTRUE

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are not engaged. Amid reports claiming that these TMKOC co-stars have exchanged rings, the actress has herself dismissed the news.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat
Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Speculations about the relationship between Munmun Dutta, known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer, and Raj Anadkat, who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have resurfaced once again. Initially, the duo had vehemently denied dating rumours. However, recent reports suggested a different narrative.

What was the recent rumour around Munmun and Raj?

According to a leading media portal, Munmun and Raj allegedly got engaged in a private ceremony held in Vadodara, Gujarat. A source close to the media outlet addressed the supposed engagement, revealing details about the ceremony and stating that both Munmun and Raj's families were present to celebrate the occasion.

 

 

The source further claimed that the couple had been romantically involved since Raj's entry into the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, with their relationship being an open secret among their colleagues on set. While Raj bid farewell to the show in December 2022, Munmun continued to essay the role of Babita.

What did Munmun Dutta say about her engagement with Raj Anadkat?

Soon after the news went viral like wildfire, Dutta swiftly refuted these claims through an official statement. The actress said, "Utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news."

When Mummun and Raj were linked last year

This isn't the first time Munmun Dutta has found herself at the centre of relationship rumours. Previously, she had vehemently dismissed such speculations and criticised the media for publishing intrusive and unfounded articles about her personal life without consent. She added, “You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wreaking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!”

Until any official announcement about the duo dating each other, the speculation surrounding their relationship status remains just that—speculation.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

