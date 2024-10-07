Published 17:53 IST, October 7th 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi Breaks Silence On Joining Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa
A day after it was reported that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame will join the cast of Anupamaa, Shivangi Joshi has refuted all rumours and cleared the air.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shivangi Joshi to be part of Anupamaa | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:24 IST, October 7th 2024