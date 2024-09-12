sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:42 IST, September 12th 2024

Cancer-Stricken Hina Khan Shares Update About Her Fight Against Mucositis

Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday shared an update about her health, revealing that her mucositis is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer
Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
