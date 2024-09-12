Published 16:42 IST, September 12th 2024
Cancer-Stricken Hina Khan Shares Update About Her Fight Against Mucositis
Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday shared an update about her health, revealing that her mucositis is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.
Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
