sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 21:14 IST, October 24th 2024

CID 2.0: Promo, Full Cast, Release Date, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know About Show

After much demand from fans, new season of CID will be back on small screens after a gap of six years. The promo of the show will be released on October 26.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New season of CID to be back on small screens
New season of CID to be back on small screens | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:14 IST, October 24th 2024