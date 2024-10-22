Published 21:35 IST, October 22nd 2024
Drashti Dhami, Husband Neeraj Khemka Welcome Baby Girl After 9 Years Of Marriage, Shares VIDEO
It seems the baby has listened to her prayers as today, the actress welcomed her baby girl. She shared a video on her social media handle announcing the birth o
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Drashti Dhami is due to deliver in October | Image: Drashti Dhami/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:50 IST, October 22nd 2024