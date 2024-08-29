Published 22:30 IST, August 29th 2024
Former TMKOC Star Shailesh Lodha's Father Dies Due To Age-related Illness, Actor Turns Emotional
Shailesh Lodha Mourns Father's Death: The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame took to his Instagram to pen a long note for his father.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shailesh Lodha shared the news of his father's passing | Image: Shailesh Lodha/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:29 IST, August 29th 2024