Published 21:53 IST, November 5th 2024
Inside 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly's Chic, Spacious Apartment Where She Lives With Her Husband, Son
Rupali Ganguly is one of the highest-paid television actresses with an estimated net worth of ₹20 crore. She resides in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly resides in Mumbai with her husband Ashwin Verma and son | Image: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram
Advertisement
21:53 IST, November 5th 2024