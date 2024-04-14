×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Juhi Parmar On Current Generation: Kids Today Are Easily Bored, Tranquility Is Missing

Juhi Parmar is currently portraying the role of Neerja in the web series Yeh Meri Family. The series' third season is now streaming online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar | Image:Juhi Parmar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Juhi Parmar, who portrays the role of Neerja, a soft-hearted but stern mother, in the family drama Yeh Meri Family season three, has emphasised the significance of growing up in the 90s, and what children of today are missing out on.

What did Juhi Parmar say?

In a conversation with IANS, Juhi Parmar talked in detail about the difference that she sees in the generation today from the 90s. She said, "In the past, spending hours sitting together and engaging in casual conversations used to be a delightful experience among friends and kids. However, nowadays, even if they sit for just 10 minutes, they feel the need for distraction, such as their phones or music, as they easily become bored."

The actress, who is known for her work in Shaheen, further shared: "They constantly look for something to keep themselves engaged, which was not the case with children in the past. Life used to move at a slower pace, and even kids felt at ease. Unfortunately, that sense of tranquility seems to be missing now, as children are always searching for more ways to occupy themselves."

What do we know about Yeh Meri Family?

The latest season is set in the spring of 1995 and talks about the life of the Awasthi family as they bring back the story of a typical Indian household. Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, Yeh Meri Family 3 also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Yeh Meri Family Season 3 is streaming on Amazon MiniTv.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

