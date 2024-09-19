sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 19:04 IST, September 19th 2024

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Big B Intervenes As Sonu Nigam-Shreya Ghoshal Argue Over ‘Panipuri Vs Puchka’

As these iconic singers get into a friendly argument about the name of their common favourite street food, Amitabh Bachchan comes to their rescue and leaves everyone clutching their stomachs.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.
Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. | Image: SonyLIV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:50 IST, September 19th 2024