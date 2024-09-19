Published 19:04 IST, September 19th 2024
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Big B Intervenes As Sonu Nigam-Shreya Ghoshal Argue Over ‘Panipuri Vs Puchka’
As these iconic singers get into a friendly argument about the name of their common favourite street food, Amitabh Bachchan comes to their rescue and leaves everyone clutching their stomachs.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. | Image: SonyLIV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:50 IST, September 19th 2024