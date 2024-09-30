sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 08:04 IST, September 30th 2024

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts Trophy, Wins ₹20 Lakh And A Luxurious Car

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner: Veer Mehra has been crowned as the KKK 14 winner, with Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani becoming runner-ups.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner: Veer Mehra has been crowned as the KKK 14 winner
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner: Veer Mehra has been crowned as the KKK 14 winner | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:04 IST, September 30th 2024