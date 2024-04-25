Kundali Bhagya Actor Sanjay Gagnani To Part Ways With Wife Poonam Preet After 2 Years Of Marriage?

Advertisement

Sanjay Gagnani, known for portraying the role of Prithvi Malhotra in Zee TV’s hit show Kundali Bhagya, is reportedly heading for divorce. The actor tied the knot with Poonam Preet in 2021. The couple dated for 9 years before getting married.

Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet’s marriage in crisis?

As per TellyChakkar, Sanjay has been consulting divorce attorneys. After a difficult period in their marriage, the couple are now thinking of parting ways. Poonam and Sanjay have been having marital problems for some time now, and they have chosen to end their marriage because of the problems that have reached a critical point. Neither of the two has responded to the reports, and it is unclear what exactly caused their rift.

Previously, Sanjay also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which talked about his 'detachment' game being strong. It read, “As loving as I am my detachment game is strong too.” The post fueled the speculations about everything not going well in his personal life.

Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet’s relationship timeline

The romance between Poonam Preet and Sanjay Gagnani started on Facebook. Poonam's attractive features drew the attention of Sanjay, who was already an actor at the time. He invited her to Mumbai to pursue her career. They clicked right away and started living together. After their courtship of 9 years, the couple got engaged. They finally tied the knot on November 28, 2021.

On the work front, Sanjay has contributed to a number of television shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4, Naagin 6, Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Savdhaan India, and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. Additionally, Sanjay has been part of movies like Heroine and Rakhtbeej.