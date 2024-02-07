Mahabharat Star Arav Chowdharry Opens Up About Getting Typecast in Television Shows

Advertisement

Arav Chowdharry, who made his television debut with the 1997 show Zindagi Mil Ke Bitayenge, has since worked in several prominent series like Jhansi Ki Rani, Maharana Pratap, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir. However, the actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in the Star Plus show Mahabharat. In a recent interview, the actor revealed if he has been getting typecasted in mythological roles since the success of Mahabharat.

Arav Chowdharry talks about getting typecast

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Arav was asked about his journey as an actor in which he has been mostly been part of mythological shows. Talking about getting typecast, the actor said, “I predominantly portray these roles, and there are only two immensely popular historical mythological characters that I have played: Bhishma and now Maharaj Dashrath. Apart from that, the characters I have portrayed are rarely historical or mythological.”

Arav went on to add that he has also done some regular roles. The actor stated, “I play all kinds of diverse roles, but these two characters, Bheeshma and Dashrath, have become popular, and hence, people have a strong memory." Arav said that he needs to comprehend the core of a character when asked how he gets ready to play mythological roles.

How did Arav Chowdharry prepare for Bhishma Pitamah’s role in Mahabharat?

Speaking about his preparation for Bhishma, the actor disclosed that he put on between 7 and 10 kg of muscle mass to fit the character.

He revealed, "From the introduction as young Devrat to being crowned prince and taking the Bhishma Pratigya, I explored how he would change physically and mentally, including nuances in walking." His preparation also involved working on voice modulation, dialogue delivery, and speech.