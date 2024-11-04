sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Srinagar Grenade Attack | Delhi Pollution | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 16:31 IST, November 4th 2024

Meet 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma As Family Allegations Spiral Into Controversy

Rupali Ganguly made headlines after her stepdaughter Esha accused the Anupamaa actress of manipulating her father and threatening her family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin married in 2011 and share a son
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin married in 2011 and share a son | Image: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram
Advertisement

16:12 IST, November 4th 2024