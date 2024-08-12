sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:51 IST, August 12th 2024

MTV Splitsvilla X5 Finale: Jashwanth Bopanna-Akriti Negi Win Dating Reality Show, Take Home ₹5 Lakh

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have won the MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, defeating Rushali and Harsh in the finals, proving to be the Ideal Match.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Akriti Negi and Jaswanth won Splitsvilla X5
Akriti Negi and Jaswanth won Splitsvilla X5 | Image: Akriti Negi/Instagram
