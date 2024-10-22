Published 13:57 IST, October 22nd 2024
Qubool Hai Fame Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Boyfriend In Jim Corbett With 'Eco-Friendly' Rituals: Report
Surbhi Jyoti and her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri were reported to tie the knot in March this year, but the couple postponed their wedding to late October.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Jyoti will tie the knot with boyfriend Sumit Suri on October 27 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:34 IST, October 22nd 2024