English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Rituraj Singh Death: Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Celebs Mourn The Actor's Loss

Rituraj Singh, well known for his roles in Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Diya Aur Baati Hum, died last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rituraj
Rituraj | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rituraj Singh, well known for his roles in Anupamaa and Diya Aur Baati Hum, died last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. The was reportedly undergoing treatment for some pancreatic disease. Soon after the news of his death surfaced on social media, people from the entertainment industry began to offer their condolence.

File photo of Rituraj Singh | Image; X

Celebs mourn Rituraj Singh's death

Rituraj Singh's untimely death brought a shockwave in the entertainment industry. Arshad Warsi took to his social media handle to mourn Rituraj's death. He wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was also saddened to hear about the news of Rituraj Sngh's tragic passing. He took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. ॐ शान्ति।"

Sonu Sood was also shocked to heart the news about Rituraj Singh's death and wrote, “RIP Bhai #rituraj.”

Manoj Bajpayee also offered his condolences and wrote, “How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति 🙏.”

CINTAA also took to their X handle to express their grief after Rituraj Singh's death. They wrote, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Rituraj Singh (Member since July 2000).”

Advertisement

About Rituraj Singh

Rituraj K Singh had appeared as Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly starrer television series Anupamaa. Aside from that, Rituraj had a successful career in both the television and film industries. Rituraj Singh has appeared in several popular Hindi drama television series, including Banegi Apni Baat. He co-starred in it with R Madhavan, the late actor Irrfan, and Surekha Sikri, among others. Rituraj has also appeared in TV soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trideviyaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and many more. He also appeared in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.


 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

19 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    13 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo