Rituraj Singh, well known for his roles in Anupamaa and Diya Aur Baati Hum, died last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. The was reportedly undergoing treatment for some pancreatic disease. Soon after the news of his death surfaced on social media, people from the entertainment industry began to offer their condolence.

File photo of Rituraj Singh | Image; X

Celebs mourn Rituraj Singh's death

Rituraj Singh's untimely death brought a shockwave in the entertainment industry. Arshad Warsi took to his social media handle to mourn Rituraj's death. He wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was also saddened to hear about the news of Rituraj Sngh's tragic passing. He took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. ॐ शान्ति।"

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die.

ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

Sonu Sood was also shocked to heart the news about Rituraj Singh's death and wrote, “RIP Bhai #rituraj.”

Manoj Bajpayee also offered his condolences and wrote, “How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति 🙏.”

How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 20, 2024

Shocking 💔 RIP Ritu 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GfFVwhaW96 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 20, 2024

CINTAA also took to their X handle to express their grief after Rituraj Singh's death. They wrote, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Rituraj Singh (Member since July 2000).”

About Rituraj Singh

Rituraj K Singh had appeared as Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly starrer television series Anupamaa. Aside from that, Rituraj had a successful career in both the television and film industries. Rituraj Singh has appeared in several popular Hindi drama television series, including Banegi Apni Baat. He co-starred in it with R Madhavan, the late actor Irrfan, and Surekha Sikri, among others. Rituraj has also appeared in TV soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trideviyaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and many more. He also appeared in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.



