Published 15:57 IST, September 18th 2024

Rupali Ganguly Dodges Question About Anupamaa Co-Star Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit From Show

Rupali Ganguly was asked if she misses Sudhanshu, who exited the show in August. The actress dodged the question and walked out of the camera frame without answering it.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Anupamaa cast Rupali Ganguly with Sudhanshu Pandey
Rupali Ganguly Dodges Question About ‘Anupamaa’ Co-star Sudhanshu Pandey | Image: IMDb
  • 2 min read
