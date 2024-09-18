Published 15:57 IST, September 18th 2024
Rupali Ganguly Dodges Question About Anupamaa Co-Star Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit From Show
Rupali Ganguly was asked if she misses Sudhanshu, who exited the show in August. The actress dodged the question and walked out of the camera frame without answering it.
