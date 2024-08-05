Published 22:20 IST, August 5th 2024

Superstar Singer 3: Twin Win For Atharv Bakshi & Avirbhav S, Take Home ₹10 lakh Each

Atharv Bakshi and Avirbhav S have been declared joint winners of Season 3 of the singing reality show Superstar Singer, taking home a trophy and ₹10 lakh each, while the other 7 finalists received ₹1 lakh each.