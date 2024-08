Published 21:16 IST, August 1st 2024

Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Other Members Of Ishqbaaz Cast Reunite Ahead Of Friendship Day

Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Kunal Jaisingh reunited for Friendship Day, sharing a group selfie on Instagram with their besties.