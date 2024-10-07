Published 11:01 IST, October 7th 2024
Uttaran Actress Pratima Kannan Shoots Inside Casket-like Box, Netizens Say 'Overacting Ki Dukaan'
Udaan actress Pratima Kannan is currently busy filming the popular TV show Nath, and a BTS video from the show is now making rounds on the internet.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nath actress Pratima Kannan viral shooting video making fans laugh and worried at the same time | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
