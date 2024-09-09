sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |

Published 19:45 IST, September 9th 2024

Vikas Sethi, Sidharth Shukla's Deaths Have A Connection? K3G Actor's Old Post Resurfaces

In light of Vikas' death due to cardiac arrest, his post about "life changing in the blink of an eye" made netizens take note. Check out the post here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikas Sethi (L) and Sidharth Shukla both died of cardiac arrest
Vikas Sethi (L) and Sidharth Shukla both died of cardiac arrest | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:45 IST, September 9th 2024