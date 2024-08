Published 20:41 IST, August 21st 2024

Viral: TMKOC Actor Munmun Dutta Embarrassed As Paps Tease Her With Jethalal's Name In Front Of Mom

In a lighter vein, the paparazzi teased Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji of TMKOC by calling out Jethalal's name, eliciting a response from the actress.